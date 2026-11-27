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CNA Now: Keppel CEO explains rationale for proposed M1-StarHub merger, plus other news as it happens
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SINGAPORE: Keppel CEO Loh Chin Hua has explained the rationale behind the proposed merger of M1 and StarHub in response to investors' queries.
He said the deal would see Keppel receive a 23 per cent stake in the enlarged StarHub and deconsolidate about S$324 million of M1's net debt.
Keppel would also stop funding M1's capital expenditure and could benefit from the potential upside of a consolidated telecommunications market, he said.
Mr Loh added that StarHub was the only realistic merger partner after a proposed sale of M1 to Simba was terminated.
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