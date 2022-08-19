From the Editor: CNA launches new audio strategy

Over the last 23 years, the CNA brand has undergone significant changes. From establishing a network of Asian correspondents to revamping its online offerings, it is now ranked as the most trusted news brand in Singapore, according to an annual report on the state of digital news, published in June this year.

Part of this evolution has been in radio. CNA938 began life in 1998 as NewsRadio 938 and in 2019, was rebranded as CNA938 and made available on mobile and online to cater to changing consumption patterns.

And now, we are on to the next step of this audio evolution: A comprehensive digital audio strategy that involves live radio, original podcasts and repurposed audio content from some of CNA’s award-winning TV programmes.

Why is audio an important pillar in CNA’s journalism offerings?

“Audio is attracting new renewed interest from publishers as mobile listening grows and on-demand technology in the car disrupts linear radio listening,’’ writes Nic Newman, a senior research associate at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

His observation supports our own experimentation with podcasts over the last two years. Our signature news podcast, Heart of the Matter, saw steady growth in listenership – peaking during COVID-19, as audiences sought out expert perspectives on a fast-moving virus.