CNA presenter Julie Yoo feeling better after fainting live on air: Mediacorp

SINGAPORE: CNA presenter Julie Yoo is feeling better after fainting live on air on Wednesday (Nov 9) evening, said Mediacorp.

Ms Yoo is covering the United Nations-led COP27 climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt from Nov 6 to Nov 18. She was live on CNA's Asia Tonight programme when she fainted.

"She was feeling a little unwell due to dehydration and low blood sugar," said the national broadcaster in a statement on Wednesday night.

Mediacorp said Ms Yoo, who co-hosts CNA's flagship morning show Asia First, has since sought medical help accompanied by a colleague and is now feeling better.

"She will be resting tonight and will be back on air tomorrow," the company added. "We would like to thank everyone for their concern."