Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

CNA presenter Julie Yoo feeling better after fainting live on air: Mediacorp
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

CNA presenter Julie Yoo feeling better after fainting live on air: Mediacorp

CNA presenter Julie Yoo feeling better after fainting live on air: Mediacorp

CNA presenter Julie Yoo. (Photo: CNA)

09 Nov 2022 10:36PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2022 10:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: CNA presenter Julie Yoo is feeling better after fainting live on air on Wednesday (Nov 9) evening, said Mediacorp.

Ms Yoo is covering the United Nations-led COP27 climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt from Nov 6 to Nov 18. She was live on CNA's Asia Tonight programme when she fainted.

"She was feeling a little unwell due to dehydration and low blood sugar," said the national broadcaster in a statement on Wednesday night.

Mediacorp said Ms Yoo, who co-hosts CNA's flagship morning show Asia First, has since sought medical help accompanied by a colleague and is now feeling better.

"She will be resting tonight and will be back on air tomorrow," the company added. "We would like to thank everyone for their concern."

Source: CNA/rc(jo)

Related Topics

Asia Tonight Mediacorp

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.