CNA documentaries, current affairs programmes now available on SIA flights

SINGAPORE: Travelling with Singapore Airlines? You can now catch some of CNA's award-winning documentaries and current affairs programmes during your flight.

An extensive selection of content produced by CNA is now available on SIA's in-flight entertainment system, KrisWorld, Mediacorp announced on Friday (Feb 21).

The programmes will be housed under a new CNA-branded category, joining other well-known categories such as Apple TV+ and Max.

"This collaboration between CNA and SIA means that travellers can now easily access CNA's informative and insightful programming that helps global audiences to better 'Understand Asia'," said Mediacorp.

Programmes include Southeast Asia on a Plate – which takes viewers on a voyage to understand how the region's beloved dishes make their way to our tables today – and Remarkable Living, which showcases those at the forefront of luxury, craftsmanship, gastronomy and architecture around the world.

Black Thursday, a never-before-seen account of the Singapore Exchange's three-day shutdown in 1985, will also be available on KrisWorld.

The programmes under the CNA category will be regularly refreshed. A full list of CNA programmes on KrisWorld is available on SIA's website.

CNA's debut on KrisWorld comes after its global expansion into the United Kingdom and the United States last year.

CNA has clinched more than 580 international awards since 2013, with some won at the New York Festival, World Media Festival and Cannes TV Awards.

It was also named "Channel of the Year" by the London-based Association for International Broadcasting in 2020, and "Best News Website or Mobile Service" by the World Association of News Publishers in 2022.