CNA's video reporting of Hu Jintao's dramatic exit from China Congress wins SOPA award

In CNA's video, chairman of China's legislature Li Zhanshu was seen taking papers out of Mr Hu's hand. Mr Hu was escorted out by an aide shortly after.

The unexpected development caught the world's attention amid talk of a consolidation of power by President Xi.

It also provided a rare, candid glimpse into the inner workings of China's Communist Party, where elite politics has become increasingly opaque.

Mr Wan was among the first to run into the auditorium at the Great Hall of the People to film the events at the Congress. The media had been in a holding area, and he recalled jostling for prime position with scores of other crew.

"As I was setting up the tripod and the camera, I saw something unusual, some movements on stage, so I quickly rolled my camera to record it ... It didn't occur to me that this would be exclusive news," Mr Wan said.

"As a visual journalist, I often have a stronger sense of news because of my curiosity. I am very happy to receive this honour."

The exclusive video chalked up more than a million views within 24 hours after it was published on CNA's YouTube and Facebook platforms.

A story analysing the video by CNA China correspondent Olivia Siong was also top-read that week, with well over 320,000 page views.

"This is a story that more than six months on, remains significant, puzzling and intriguing. And one we will definitely remember for long time," Ms Siong said after the awards, which were announced at a ceremony in Hong Kong.

"We are grateful to have a front-row seat to history and to tell various facets of China’s story as it gets increasing attention from the world," she added.

"We don’t take this responsibility lightly and this story has reinforced how important it is to us to expect the unexpected. This recognition will definitely be a boost to us as we press on in our reporting on China."