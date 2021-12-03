CNA wins 2 awards at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021

SINGAPORE: CNA has won two awards at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021, including Best Infotainment Programme.

Climate Change: A Wicked Problem, Power, a four-part series, won Best Infotainment Programme. Hosted by Dr Janil Puthucheary, the series explores what Singapore is doing to combat climate change.

CNA's Steven Chia also won Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor for current affairs programme Talking Point.

The awards, a key Singapore Media Festival event, were held on Thursday (Dec 2) and Friday.

It celebrates works from Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Three other entries from Singapore also picked up awards.

Muhammad Razin Mohd Ramzi won Best Editing for Wild City: River World. The documentary, also shown on meWatch, was produced by Beach House Pictures for Mediacorp.

The Apprentice: One Championship Edition, produced by Refinery Media, wins Best Adaptation of an Existing Format.

Spectrum: The Visit won Best Short Form Content. The animated short film is part of an anthology comprising seven short films from Singaporean and Malaysian directors, made in collaboration with Robot Playground Media, The R&D Studios and Finding Pictures.