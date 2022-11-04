CNA wins Best News Website or Mobile Service at 2022 Asian Digital Media Awards

SINGAPORE: CNA has picked up a second gold for Best News Website or Mobile Service at the World Association of News Publishers' (WAN-IFRA) Digital Media Awards 2022.

On Thursday night (Nov 3), it was announced as gold winner for the category in the Asian edition of the Digital Media Awards. CNN Indonesia was runner-up with silver. The awards were given out during a ceremony at the Digital Media Asia conference in Singapore.

In September, CNA was named global winner for Best News Website or Mobile Service at the 2022 WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide. Past winners of the accolade include the Washington Post and the Guardian.

CNA's win at the Asian Digital Media Awards was a precursor to the global award. Winners of the Digital Media Awards from different regions across the world - Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, North America and South Asia - went up against each other in the global finals.

WAN-IFRA is the global organisation of the world’s media and has 60 member publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries.

A panel of judges for the 2022 Digital Media Awards Worldwide praised CNA's "attention to detail in terms of innovation" in its offerings. They said its website and app were "created in a way that is entirely compatible with mobile-first thinking for news consumers, using a fantastically forward-thinking approach that should be a standard for the industry in 2022".

CNA's parent company Mediacorp picked up two other awards at the 2022 Digital Media Awards Asia. Mediacorp's branded content arm Brand Studio won Silver for Best Branded/Sponsored Content Campaign for its project ICA Invisible Guardians.

The Chinese-language news and entertainment site 8World also won a Silver for Best in Audience Engagement for their Christmas Treasure Street.