CNA wins w3 award for website redesign

SINGAPORE: CNA has won a silver at the 2021 w3 Awards for its website redesign, in a joint entry by Mediacorp and brand and customer experience agency VMLY&R.

The w3 Awards celebrate the best of websites, marketing, video and apps worldwide and is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, a body consisting of the who’s who of media, interactive, advertising and marketing firms.

CNA’s revamped website and app were unveiled on Aug 5, offering a refreshed interface and new features for a personalised experience to better serve the time-pressed reader.

A new Discover section helps readers get recommendations on what to read and watch next, based on stories, commentaries, podcasts and shows that they found engaging. It also boasts a Surprise Me button, a fun way to discover more stories.

Aside from getting latest updates on hot topics via the My Feed function, readers can also follow their favourite journalists and shows.

The new website offers users a more seamless way to navigate through CNA’s rich stable of content across news, lifestyle and luxury, as well as CNA Insider, its sister brand for deep-dive, long-form journalism and documentary programmes.

CNA’s new app also allows readers to tune in to CNA938’s live radio or thought-provoking podcasts as they browse the news.

“CNA’s online content has grown tremendously over the years in volume, variety and sophistication,” said CNA Digital’s chief editor Jaime Ho. “But it’s always been about our audience, and this award now recognises the important and continuous work that’s been done to help them better access all our content with greater ease and in more timely manner,” he added.

“We’re constantly seeking to improve user experience to better serve our readers and to make sure they get value and insight each time they visit. The work here never ends.”

