CNA938 to offer more 'hyper-local' content to better engage Singapore audiences

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp news radio station CNA938 is refreshing its lineup to offer more lifestyle and business content catered for its audience in Singapore.

From Monday (Mar 3), listeners of the Singapore-based radio station can expect a programme with greater “hyper-local focus”, featuring news and views relevant to their daily lives, said Mediacorp in a press release on Friday.

Its lineup will also have more business news and increased content focusing on personal finance and health and wellness.

The revamp was underpinned by a desire to understand and address the needs of consumers, said CNA938's chief editor Eugene Wee.

“We solicited feedback and views from our listeners through surveys and focus group discussions, and came up with a refreshed slate of content based on their suggestions.”

While most of CNA’s television and digital audiences come from all over the world, the bulk of CNA938’s listeners live and work in Singapore, said Mr Wee.

“They are more engaged with our local content, news, issues and analysis about Singapore. That is why we are focusing on serving our Singapore listeners.”

The changes also build upon results from the latest Nielsen Radio Survey 2024, which placed CNA938 among the top 10 radio stations in the country based on audience reach.

“Underscoring the continued deep engagement and connection with audiences, the survey also revealed that CNA938 had increased its reach by 18 per cent, and the time spent listening by 23 per cent,” said Mediacorp.

The radio station will mark the official launch of its revamp from Monday with a series of outreach activities. These include outdoor broadcasts from events such as Mediacorp’s Career Forward and crossovers with CNA TV’s news programmes.