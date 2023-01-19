CNA938 breaks into the top 10 radio stations in Singapore

SINGAPORE: English radio station CNA938 is among the top 10 radio stations in Singapore, breaking into that position for the first time.

The news station came in at ninth place in a Nielsen radio survey conducted from August to October 2022.

CNA938 has a weekly reach of 380,000 - this includes a digital listenership of 292,000, which has grown by 79.1 per cent, or 129,000 listeners, since the last survey.

The station was launched in 2019, with a focus on breaking news, business updates and expert analysis of events in Singapore, Asia and beyond. The station is an additional platform for CNA’s award-winning journalism.

In the Nielsen radio survey, Mediacorp landed nine out of the Top 10 spots in the ranking of radio stations in Singapore, also commanding 83.8 per cent of the radio market share.