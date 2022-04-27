More than 2kg of heroin seized in drug bust, 3 men arrested

SINGAPORE: More than 2kg of heroin was seized in a drug bust that saw three Singaporean men arrested for suspected drug activities, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Wednesday (Apr 27).

On Tuesday afternoon, CNB officers arrested a 21-year-old man in the vicinity of Eunos Crescent. In follow-up operations, they arrested two other men, aged 20 and 22, who were believed to his associates.

Officers then escorted the 21-year-old man to a locked riser in the Eunos Crescent area. Using a key found on him, they unlocked the riser and uncovered 2.312kg of heroin.

It had an estimated street value of S$162,000 and could feed the addiction of about 1,100 abusers for a week, said CNB.