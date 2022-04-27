More than 2kg of heroin seized in drug bust, 3 men arrested

SINGAPORE: More than 2kg of heroin was seized in a drug bust that saw three Singaporean men arrested for suspected drug activities, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Wednesday (Apr 27).
On Tuesday afternoon, CNB officers arrested a 21-year-old man in the vicinity of Eunos Crescent. In follow-up operations, they arrested two other men, aged 20 and 22, who were believed to his associates.
Officers then escorted the 21-year-old man to a locked riser in the Eunos Crescent area. Using a key found on him, they unlocked the riser and uncovered 2.312kg of heroin.
It had an estimated street value of S$162,000 and could feed the addiction of about 1,100 abusers for a week, said CNB.
"Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for a person, on his or her own behalf, or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore, to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug; or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug," said CNB in its news release.
Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) may face the mandatory death penalty.
Investigations are ongoing.