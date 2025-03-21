26-year-old man arrested in Cavenagh Road drug raid; 6.9kg of cannabis seized

SINGAPORE: Nearly 7kg of cannabis was seized in a drug raid that saw a 26-year-old man arrested, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release on Friday (Mar 21).

The total amount of drugs seized is estimated to be worth more than S$184,000 (US$138,000) and could potentially feed the addiction of about 1,040 abusers for a week.

During the operation on Wednesday, CNB officers raided a private residential unit near Cavenagh Road.

They were forced to break into the unit after the occupant refused to comply with officers’ instructions. The man was arrested in one of the bedrooms.

A search of that bedroom uncovered 6,885g of cannabis, 69g of Ice, 21g of ketamine, 20g of Ecstasy, six LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and six bottles of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).

Small quantities of cannabis and ketamine, over S$6,200 in cash, and some foreign currencies were also found on the man.

A search of his car parked in the same residential compound found another 25g of cannabis, 25g of psilocybin mushrooms, 17g of Ice, and a small amount of ketamine.

"This large cannabis seizure is indicative that cannabis is still in demand," said CNB's deputy director of policy and administration Sng Chern Hong.

“CNB would like to remind the public that cannabis is not a ‘harmless vegetable substance’ as is often misleadingly portrayed, especially by those lobbying for cannabis legalisation."

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspect are still ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.