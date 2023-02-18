Women nabbed in drug raid while at home with 2-month-old baby; suspected to have used drugs during pregnancy

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old woman was arrested for suspected drug offences while she was in the same residential unit as her two-month-old infant, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Saturday (Feb 18).

The woman was among 133 people nabbed over the course of a two-week drug operation from Feb 6 to Feb 17 that spanned the island. Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

During the operation, controlled drugs of about 64g of heroin, 528g of Ice, 94g of cannabis, 512g of ketamine, 5g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), 670g of ecstasy tablets, 214 Tapentadol tablets and three bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) were seized.

These drugs have an estimated street value of about S$231,600.

The CNB operation covered areas including Hougang, Jurong, Tampines, as well as Sembawang Drive, where the 32-year-old woman was arrested.

CNB officers found a small amount of heroin, Ice and various drug paraphernalia in the unit during the raid on Feb 9.

The woman, who had been under investigation for drug offences since last year, is suspected of having abused drugs during and after her pregnancy.

"I was saddened to learn that the woman may have continued to abuse drugs during her pregnancy, possibly endangering the health of her newborn child," said Station Inspector Marlina Djumadi, a CNB officer who was involved in the operation.

"I hope that the woman will be able to get the help that she needs, so that she will be able to better care, protect and provide for her child."

CNB said appropriate arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the infant was taken care of, and the child was subsequently placed in the safe custody of a next-of-kin.