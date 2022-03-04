93 suspects arrested in islandwide drug bust; about S$78,000 worth of drugs seized

SINGAPORE: Ninety-three suspected drug offenders were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in an islandwide operation from Feb 27 to Mar 4.
During the operation, controlled drugs comprising 1,059g of heroin, 19g of Ice, 48g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), 13 Ecstasy tablets, one Erimin-5 tablet, two bottles of morphine and one bottle of methadone were seized.
"These drugs have an estimated street value of about S$78,000," said CNB in a news release on Friday (Mar 4).
Some of the areas covered during the operation included Bedok, Tampines and Toa Payoh.
In one of the cases in the operation, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Circuit Road in Macpherson on Feb 27.
Two Singaporean men, aged 40 and 51, were arrested for suspected drug offences.
"As officers moved in to arrest the 51-year-old man, he put up a violent struggle and necessary force was used to subdue him," said CNB. About 3g of heroin and 2g of Ice were seized from him.
He was escorted to another residential unit in the same block, where 946g of heroin and various drug paraphernalia were seized.
A knife was recovered from the 40-year-old man.
In another case, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Clementi Avenue 3 on the morning of Feb 28.
Eight suspects were arrested, comprising six Singaporean men aged between 49 and 71, a 49-year-old Singaporean woman, as well as a 53-year-old female foreign national, said CNB.
Forced entry was used as a 52-year-old man, who was the registered occupant of the unit, had refused to heed the CNB officers' orders to open the door.
About 2g of heroin, 0.5g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit.
Preliminary investigations showed that the 71-year-old man and the 49-year-old woman were a father and daughter pair. Both were arrested for suspected drug consumption.
Superintendent Mohd Hamzah Yusop, director of CNB's Enforcement Division Sector 1, said: "Drug offenders who think they can evade from the enforcement actions of CNB are mistaken.
"Our officers have worked hard during the week-long operation, and we will continue to launch timely and coordinated operations to keep our community safe and drug-free."
Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.
A person found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) may face the mandatory death penalty.