Family of 3 among 88 suspected drug offenders arrested in islandwide operation: CNB

SINGAPORE: A family of three was among 88 people arrested in an islandwide drug bust, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (Jan 13).

Controlled drugs with an estimated street value of more than S$56,000 were seized in the operation, which took place from Jan 9 to Jan 13 in areas such as Chai Chee, Dover and Lavender.

The haul comprised 37g of heroin, 204g of Ice, 39g of cannabis, 97g of ketamine, 53 Ecstasy tablets, 224g of tampered drink sachets believed to contain a synthetic drug known as MDMA, nine Erimin-5 tablets, and two bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB - a type of sedative drug.