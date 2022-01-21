100 people arrested, more than S$835,000 worth of drugs seized in five-day drug bust

SINGAPORE: A hundred suspected drug offenders were arrested and about 8kg of controlled drugs worth more than S$835,000 were seized in a five-day drug bust, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Jan 21).
The haul comprises 5,640g of heroin, 1,744g of Ice, 1,380g of cannabis, more than 3,000 ecstasy tablets, 5g of new psychoactive substances (NPS), 24 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, 654 Erimin-5 tablets and three bottles of methadone.
The operation, which took place from Monday to Friday, covered areas such as Jurong West, Pasir Ris and Woodlands.
In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested a 61-year-old stateless man in the vicinity of Circuit Road for suspected drug offences on Wednesday.
About 54g of heroin and 8g of cannabis were found on him, said the bureau.
A follow-up operation resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old Singaporean man in the vicinity of Telok Blangah Rise for suspected drug trafficking offences.
About 870g of heroin, 292g of Ice, 28 nitrazepam tablets and various drug paraphernalia were seized.
Four people were also arrested for suspected drug activities near Fajar Road on the same day.
They include a 44-year-old Singaporean man, who was nabbed on the ground floor of an apartment block. Officers found about 2g of heroin on him. He was then taken to his home in the same block, where two other Singaporean men - aged 39 and 58 - were arrested.
About 120g of heroin, 11g of Ice, and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit, said CNB.
Another raid saw two men and one woman arrested in the vicinity of Kaki Bukit Ave 1.
Two of them were escorted to a suspected drug store in an industrial building there, where officers seized 4,619g of heroin, 1,434g of Ice and 1,283g of cannabis, among other drugs.
Various drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to $5,857 were also seized from the store, added the Bureau.
"Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing," said CNB.
The total amount of drugs seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 2,690 heroin abusers, 1,000 Ice abusers and 190 cannabis abusers for a week, it added.