100 people arrested, more than S$835,000 worth of drugs seized in five-day drug bust

SINGAPORE: A hundred suspected drug offenders were arrested and about 8kg of controlled drugs worth more than S$835,000 were seized in a five-day drug bust, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Jan 21).

The haul comprises 5,640g of heroin, 1,744g of Ice, 1,380g of cannabis, more than 3,000 ecstasy tablets, 5g of new psychoactive substances (NPS), 24 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, 654 Erimin-5 tablets and three bottles of methadone.

The operation, which took place from Monday to Friday, covered areas such as Jurong West, Pasir Ris and Woodlands.

In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested a 61-year-old stateless man in the vicinity of Circuit Road for suspected drug offences on Wednesday.

About 54g of heroin and 8g of cannabis were found on him, said the bureau.

A follow-up operation resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old Singaporean man in the vicinity of Telok Blangah Rise for suspected drug trafficking offences.

About 870g of heroin, 292g of Ice, 28 nitrazepam tablets and various drug paraphernalia were seized.