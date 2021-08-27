161 people arrested, more than 3kg of heroin and other drugs seized in islandwide operation

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested 161 suspected drug offenders - the youngest of them a 17-year-old girl - in a nearly two-week long islandwide drug operation.

Drugs worth more than S$253,000 were seized over the course of the operation from Aug 16 to Friday (Aug 27), said the bureau.

That comprised more than 3kg of heroin, more than 500g of Ice or crystal methamphetamine, about 50g of cannabis, almost 40g of ketamine, 31 ecstasy tablets, 116 Erimin-5 tablets and 11 bottles of methadone.

Lakeside, Potong Pasir, Sengkang, Teck Whye and Woodlands were among the areas covered in the operation, said CNB.

ARRESTS

In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested a man in a raid on a residence near Tampines Avenue 2 late on Aug 18.

"Forced entry was effected as the 48-year-old male had refused to heed the lawful orders of the CNB officers to open the door," said the bureau.

More than 2kg of heroin, as well as Ice, methadone and cash amounting to S$12,300 were seized from various locations in the residence. Some of the heroin was found hidden in a toilet bowl and in a washing machine.