161 people arrested, more than 3kg of heroin and other drugs seized in islandwide operation
Drugs seized from a residence at Tampines Avenue 2 in a Central Narcotics Bureau operation on Aug 18, 2021. (Photos: CNB)

27 Aug 2021 05:23PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 05:23PM)
SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested 161 suspected drug offenders - the youngest of them a 17-year-old girl - in a nearly two-week long islandwide drug operation.

Drugs worth more than S$253,000 were seized over the course of the operation from Aug 16 to Friday (Aug 27), said the bureau.

That comprised more than 3kg of heroin, more than 500g of Ice or crystal methamphetamine, about 50g of cannabis, almost 40g of ketamine, 31 ecstasy tablets, 116 Erimin-5 tablets and 11 bottles of methadone.

Lakeside, Potong Pasir, Sengkang, Teck Whye and Woodlands were among the areas covered in the operation, said CNB.

ARRESTS

In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested a man in a raid on a residence near Tampines Avenue 2 late on Aug 18.

"Forced entry was effected as the 48-year-old male had refused to heed the lawful orders of the CNB officers to open the door," said the bureau.

More than 2kg of heroin, as well as Ice, methadone and cash amounting to S$12,300 were seized from various locations in the residence. Some of the heroin was found hidden in a toilet bowl and in a washing machine.

Drugs seized from a residence at Tampines Avenue 2 in a Central Narcotics Bureau operation conducted on Aug 18, 2021, including a bundle (circled in red) containing heroin found hidden in the washing machine. (Photo: CNB)

A follow-up operation was conducted early the next day, and a 53-year-old man was arrested near Beo Crescent. About 400g of heroin was recovered from him.

In another operation on Aug 18, CNB officers raided a hotel room around Onan Road and arrested two 47-year-old men inside.

A search of the room turned up about 370g of Ice, almost 40g of ketamine and 105 Erimin-5 tablets. A 39-year-old woman believed to be another occupant of the hotel room was later also arrested in the area.

Some of the drugs seized in a hotel room near Onan Road in a Central Narcotics Bureau operation on Aug 18, 2021. (Photos: CNB)

In a separate raid, a 25-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested in a residence at Compassvale Street on Aug 24.

Ice, ecstasy tablets, various drug paraphernalia and a nightstick - a baton that is a controlled item in Singapore - were seized.

CNB did not provide information on the 17-year-old girl who was arrested.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested suspects are ongoing.

A nightstick, which is a controlled item in Singapore, seized from a residence at Compassvale Street in a Central Narcotics Bureau operation on Aug 24, 2021. (Photo: CNB)
Source: CNA/dv

