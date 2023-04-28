Nearly 3.2kg of heroin seized in drug busts, 10 people arrested

SINGAPORE: Authorities arrested 10 people and seized drugs worth S$239,300 (US$179,250) in two recent operations.

The haul comprised 3,172g of heroin, 81g of Ice, 30g of ketamine and four Erimin-5 tablets, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Friday (Apr 28).

Three male suspects aged between 45 and 57 were nabbed for alleged drug offences in the Jalan Bukit Merah area on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 477g of heroin, S$36,550 in cash and various drug paraphernalia were seized.

The 45-year-old man was later escorted to a residential unit in the vicinity where more drugs were found - 74g of heroin and 26g of Ice.

In a follow-up operation a day later, CNB officers arrested another three men and a woman, aged between 43 and 60, for suspected drug offences.