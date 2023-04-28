Nearly 3.2kg of heroin seized in drug busts, 10 people arrested
In one operation in Tampines, a drug suspect climbed down from a kitchen window into the residential unit below in a bid to evade arrest.
SINGAPORE: Authorities arrested 10 people and seized drugs worth S$239,300 (US$179,250) in two recent operations.
The haul comprised 3,172g of heroin, 81g of Ice, 30g of ketamine and four Erimin-5 tablets, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Friday (Apr 28).
Three male suspects aged between 45 and 57 were nabbed for alleged drug offences in the Jalan Bukit Merah area on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 477g of heroin, S$36,550 in cash and various drug paraphernalia were seized.
The 45-year-old man was later escorted to a residential unit in the vicinity where more drugs were found - 74g of heroin and 26g of Ice.
In a follow-up operation a day later, CNB officers arrested another three men and a woman, aged between 43 and 60, for suspected drug offences.
In another operation on Wednesday, a raid was conducted at a residential unit on Tampines Street 22. As the occupants refused to heed orders, officers had to use forced entry, said CNB.
But before they could enter, an occupant was spotted climbing down the kitchen window into another unit directly below. The 35-year-old man was subsequently placed under arrest.
Officers arrested two men, aged 40 and 41, in the unit for suspected drug trafficking offences. A total of 32g of Ice, 30g of ketamine, four Erimin-5 tablets and drug paraphernalia were also seized.
Officers then found 2,621g of heroin during a search at the dry-riser outside the unit.
The three men were later escorted to their vehicles where about 23g of Ice, 58 packets of contraband cigarettes, three knives and drug paraphernalia were seized.
CNB senior assistant director of intelligence operations Superintendent William Tan said: “Drug trafficking and abuse pose serious threats to our society. The recent two operations involving large seizures of controlled drugs, dangerous weapons and cash are timely reminders that we must never let our guard down in our fight against drugs.”
The seizure of 3,172g of heroin and 81g of Ice in the two operations can feed the addiction of about 1,550 abusers for a week.
Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) may face the mandatory death penalty.
Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.