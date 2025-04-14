15-year-old boy, his mother and stepfather among more than 100 arrested in drug operation
In a separate case, a suspect refused to open the door for CNB officers and threatened to light up a gas cylinder.
SINGAPORE: A 15-year-old boy, along with his mother and stepfather, was arrested in a recent drug raid, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Monday (Apr 14).
They were among 107 people arrested between Apr 7 and Apr 11 when raids were conducted in areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Balestier, Bedok, Marsiling, Punggol and Tampines.
Altogether, officers seized about 133g of Ice, 78g of cannabis, 69g of heroin, 0.4g of ketamine and 16 Ecstasy tablets. The drugs are estimated to be worth more than S$25,400 (US$19,000).
The boy, his 44-year-old mother and 42-year-old stepfather were arrested in a residential unit around Marsiling Road on the evening of Apr 9.
Small amounts of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were found in the unit. Preliminary investigations found that the boy had taken the drugs from his stepfather, CNB said.
In a separate raid on Apr 10, a 52-year-old man refused to comply with orders to open the door of a flat around Chai Chee Avenue and threatened to light up an LPG gas cylinder in the kitchen.
CNB said the man's elderly mother was in the unit at the time.
Officers from the police's Special Operations Command, the Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were called in to respond to the incident.
The man later surrendered and was arrested for criminal intimidation and drug-related offences. A search of the unit recovered about 6g of heroin, 0.7g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia.
On Apr 8, CNB officers raided a residential unit in Choa Chu Kang and arrested two suspects, a 50-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.
Officers had to force their way in as the suspects "refused to comply with the lawful orders to grant officers access into the unit", CNB said.
About 28g of heroin was seized from the unit.
Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin may face the mandatory death penalty, CNB said.
"Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing," it added.