15-year-old boy, his mother and stepfather among more than 100 arrested in drug operation

SINGAPORE: A 15-year-old boy, along with his mother and stepfather, was arrested in a recent drug raid, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Monday (Apr 14).

They were among 107 people arrested between Apr 7 and Apr 11 when raids were conducted in areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Balestier, Bedok, Marsiling, Punggol and Tampines.

Altogether, officers seized about 133g of Ice, 78g of cannabis, 69g of heroin, 0.4g of ketamine and 16 Ecstasy tablets. The drugs are estimated to be worth more than S$25,400 (US$19,000).

The boy, his 44-year-old mother and 42-year-old stepfather were arrested in a residential unit around Marsiling Road on the evening of Apr 9.

Small amounts of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were found in the unit. Preliminary investigations found that the boy had taken the drugs from his stepfather, CNB said.