Mother and her 2 children, students among suspects arrested in anti-drug operation
The Central Narcotics Bureau arrested 106 suspects and seized an estimated S$17,200 worth of drugs during the operation.
SINGAPORE: A mother and her two children were among 106 people arrested in a recent islandwide drug bust, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Monday (Jul 24).
Controlled drugs with an estimated street value of S$17,200 (US$12,930) were seized in the operation, which took place from Jul 10 to Jul 18 and covered areas such as Boon Lay, Jurong, Sengkang, Tampines and Yishun.
The youngest person arrested in the operation was a 15-year-old girl, and the oldest was a 73-year-old man.
The haul comprised 223g of cannabis, 54g of heroin, 41g of Ice, 2g of psilocybin mushrooms with spores, 1g of ketamine, five Ecstasy tablets, seven LSD stamps, two bottles of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and 27 nitrazepam tablets.
MOTHER AND TWO CHILDREN ARRESTED
On Jul 13, CNB officers arrested a 57-year-old woman, her daughter aged 25 and son aged 21, in a Woodlands residential unit for suspected drug abuse.
The officers searched the unit and recovered drug paraphernalia.
Two children, aged three and four, were in the unit. They were later placed in the custody of their next-of-kin.
YOUTHS ARRESTED FOR SUSPECTED DRUG ABUSE
On Jul 18, six people between the ages of 21 and 27 were arrested for suspected drug offences in a Sengkang residential unit.
Officers seized about 23g of what is believed to be cannabis, 1g of ketamine and four LSD stamps.
The youths may have abused drugs together in the unit on other occasions, according to CNB’s preliminary investigations.
On the same day, CNB raided another residential unit in Jurong West and nabbed a 23-year-old man for suspected drug offences.
Officers seized 3g of vegetable matter believed to be cannabis, 2g of psilocybin mushrooms with spores, three LSD stamps and drug paraphernalia from the unit.
In another case, a 17-year-old student was arrested for suspected drug offences in a Potong Pasir residential unit.
Authorities recovered biscuits with cannabis sprinkled onto them, allegedly prepared by the teenager.
This led to the arrest of two other students, both 18-year-olds, for suspected drug abuse.
“We urge parents and family members to have early conversations with their children on the harms of drugs, and to learn more about whom they might be spending time with and what they might be doing when they are out, and even when they are at home,” said Superintendent Royce Chua, commanding officer of CNB Enforcement F and L Divisions.
Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for a person to arrange gatherings for drug abuse. It is also an offence for the owner, tenant or occupier to permit the premises to be used for drug abuse or trafficking, said CNB.
Investigations into those arrested are ongoing.