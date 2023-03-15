Weapons including swords, machetes seized during drug raid in Ubi

SINGAPORE: Weapons including swords, machetes, knives and an axe were seized during a drug raid by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday (Mar 13).

An airsoft pistol, a knuckleduster and several batons were also seized during the raid in the vicinity of Ubi Avenue 1, along with more than 1.3kg of controlled drugs, CNB said in a news release on Wednesday.

A 32-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences. Another man, 32, was arrested in the Bukit Timah area.

All three suspects are Singaporeans.