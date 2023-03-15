Weapons including swords, machetes seized during drug raid in Ubi

SINGAPORE: Weapons including swords, machetes, knives and an axe were seized during a drug raid by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday (Mar 13).
An airsoft pistol, a knuckleduster and several batons were also seized during the raid in the vicinity of Ubi Avenue 1, along with more than 1.3kg of controlled drugs, CNB said in a news release on Wednesday.
A 32-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences. Another man, 32, was arrested in the Bukit Timah area.
All three suspects are Singaporeans.
The drugs seized at Ubi included about 345g of Ice, 778g of cannabis, 235g of ketamine, 41 ecstasy tablets, 100 Erimin-5 tablets and 50 lysergic acid diethylamide stamps, said CNB.
Various drug paraphernalia were also recovered.
The man arrested in the Bukit Timah area was found with 5g of Ice and drug paraphernalia, said CNB.
The estimated street value of the drugs was S$118,000, CNB said, adding that the Ice and cannabis seized could have fed the addictions of about 310 abusers for a week.
Investigations are ongoing.
"The operation on Mar 13 is an example of the dangers that our officers face every day," said Superintendent Stanley Seah, the deputy director of CNB's Intelligence Division.
"Drug traffickers may be armed, increasing the risk to our officers. But this will not deter us.
"CNB officers will remain steadfast in our efforts to prevent drugs from flowing to the streets."
Those found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.