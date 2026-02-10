Rise in young drug abusers arrested in 2025, including a 12-year-old: CNB
One in two new drug abusers arrested in 2025 was under the age of 30.
SINGAPORE: More young drug abusers were arrested in 2025, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Tuesday (Feb 10), with one in two new drug abusers arrested under the age of 30.
In its annual statistics report, CNB director Sebastian Tan said the youth drug problem remains a concern, highlighting that the youngest drug abuser arrested last year was just 12 years old.
Of the 1,165 new drug abusers arrested in 2025, about half of them were below 30 years old, an increase of about 9 per cent from the previous year.
The rise was even more significant in the under-20 age group, where the number of arrested new drug abusers increased by 22 per cent - from 134 to 163.
All cannabis abusers below 20 years old were new abusers, while about six in 10 new cannabis abusers were below 30.
Of the 177 drug abusers below 20 years old who were arrested, 139 - about 79 per cent - were methamphetamine abusers.
Overall, Singapore’s drug situation remained stable in 2025 with 3,208 drug abusers arrested, up from the 3,175 in 2024, CNB said.
More new drug abusers were arrested, rising from 996 to 1,165 - or by 17 per cent.
The number of repeat drug abusers arrested dropped by 6 per cent, from 2,179 to 2,043.
Methamphetamine, heroin and cannabis were the three most commonly abused drugs in Singapore in 2025, said CNB, with about 95 per cent of offenders arrested for abusing at least one of those substances.
Of all the drug abusers arrested in 2025, about 20 per cent abused more than one type of drug.
New abusers accounted for 70 per cent of the 248 cannabis abusers arrested. Those below 30 years old form the largest proportion among both total cannabis abusers arrested and new cannabis abusers arrested, at 52 per cent and 63 per cent, respectively.
The number of female drug abusers arrested increased by 24 per cent from 478 in 2024 to 594 in 2025, CNB said.
While 81 per cent of drug abusers arrested in 2025 were male, the proportion of female abusers increased from 15 per cent in 2024 to 19 per cent in 2025.
Of the 1,165 new drug abusers arrested last year, 295 - about 25 per cent - were female.
CNB warned that the world drug situation continues to worsen as global drug production and trafficking have increased, with transational syndicates exploiting digital technology platforms and payment systems to traffic drugs and launder illicit proceeds across borders.
According to the 2025 World Drug Report, a record of 236 tons methamphetamine was seized in East and Southeast Asia in 2024, with Southeast Asia collectively seizing 94 per cent of the total.
CNB said it dismantled 25 drug syndicates in 2025, including syndicates using the Telegram platform and those operating overseas.
An estimated market value of about S$21.95 million (US$17.35 million) in drug seizures were also made, it added.
“Drug abuse impacts lives far beyond the abuser’s,” said Mr Tan. “Families and loved ones often silently suffer the emotional, financial, and physical turmoil of drug abuse.”
“We cannot risk drug abuse becoming normalised in our community. CNB, working closely with our partners, will continue our efforts to keep Singapore safe and drug-free through robust law enforcement, community engagement, and education on the harms of drugs”.