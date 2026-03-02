5 arrested in CNB operation; Over 1,200 Kpods seized

SINGAPORE: Five people were arrested for suspected drug offences over two days in February, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday (Mar 2).

Authorities seized several vape products, including 1,284 e-vaporiser pods and nine e-vaporisers believed to contain etomidate. More than $S240,000 (US$188,690), small amounts of foreign currencies, high-end luxury watches and three vehicles were also seized, CNB added.

On the evening of Feb 25, a 36-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in Bedok North and 50 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate were seized.

"The man put up a violent struggle, and necessary force was used to restrain him," said CNB.

On the same evening, a 29-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at the junction of Sembawang Road and Mandai Avenue. He was escorted to a unit in a self-storage facility in Woodlands Close, where 1,084 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate were seized.

The man’s vehicle was subsequently confiscated.

Concurrently, a 37-year-old Singaporean man and a 29-year-old Singaporean woman were arrested after a raid at a residential unit in Miltonia Close.

Several vape products, including 145 e-vaporiser pods and nine e-vaporisers believed to contain etomidate, as well as cash amounting to S$243,451.35, small amounts of foreign currencies and high-end luxury watches, were found.

Two vehicles belonging to the man were seized.