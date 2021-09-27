4 people arrested, more than S$320,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB raid

SINGAPORE: Four people were arrested and about 5kg of controlled drugs worth more than S$320,000 were seized during a drug bust by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers over the weekend, said the authorities on Monday (Sep 27).

Three Singaporean men as well as a woman, a permanent resident, were arrested for suspected drug activities.

A total of about 4,342g of heroin, 191g of Ice, 15g of cannabis, 207g of Ecstasy tablets, 142 Erimin-5 tablets and 10 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps were seized during the operation, which took place in multiple locations in Singapore.

"The drugs seized are estimated to be worth close to S$328,000," said CNB.

CNB said officers intercepted a car in Sims Avenue on Sep 25 and arrested two Singaporean men, aged 45 and 51.

Eight bundles containing about 1,163g of heroin as well as three packets containing about 119g of Ice were seized from the car. Ten LSD stamps were also recovered from the 45-year-old man.