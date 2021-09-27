Logo
Singapore

4 people arrested, more than S$320,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB raid
Some of the drugs seized from two Singaporean men who were arrested in Sims Avenue on Sep 25, 2021. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Lakeisha Leo
27 Sep 2021 02:56PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 02:56PM)
SINGAPORE: Four people were arrested and about 5kg of controlled drugs worth more than S$320,000 were seized during a drug bust by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers over the weekend, said the authorities on Monday (Sep 27).

Three Singaporean men as well as a woman, a permanent resident, were arrested for suspected drug activities.

A total of about 4,342g of heroin, 191g of Ice, 15g of cannabis, 207g of Ecstasy tablets, 142 Erimin-5 tablets and 10 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps were seized during the operation, which took place in multiple locations in Singapore. 

"The drugs seized are estimated to be worth close to S$328,000," said CNB. 

CNB said officers intercepted a car in Sims Avenue on Sep 25 and arrested two Singaporean men, aged 45 and 51. 

Eight bundles containing about 1,163g of heroin as well as three packets containing about 119g of Ice were seized from the car. Ten LSD stamps were also recovered from the 45-year-old man. 

Three packets of ‘Ice’ were among the drugs found in the car that CNB officers intercepted on Sep 25, 2021. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)
A total of about 2,392g of heroin and 67g of Ice were seized from a residential unit in Sumang Walk in a CNB operation on Sep 25 and Sep 26, 2021. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)
One of the packets of heroin as well as a weighing scale were seized from a residential unit in Sumang Walk. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

The 45-year-old man was later brought to a storage facility in Kallang Avenue, where about 787g of heroin, 207g of Ecstasy tablets and 130 Erimin-5 tablets were seized. 

The man was also escorted to his hideout in Kim Yam Road, where a 37-year-old woman was arrested as well. Two Erimin-5 tablets were seized from the woman, said CNB. 

Separately, the 51-year-old man was escorted to his hideout in Anchorvale Lane the next morning, where officers found 5g of Ice, 15g of cannabis, and 10 Erimin-5 tablets in the residential unit. 

FORCED ENTRY USED

CNB officers on Sep 25 also raided a residential unit in Sumang Walk and arrested a 57-year-old Singaporean man. 

Forced entry was used as the man had refused to open the door, said the authorities. 

Eight packets containing about 2,392g of heroin and three packets containing about 67g of Ice were seized from the unit. 

"Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing," said CNB. 

The total amount of 4,342g of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 2,070 abusers for a week. 

Source: CNA/lk

