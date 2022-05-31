CNB to strengthen drug enforcement efforts through tech, continued engagement and community supervision
SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) plans to strengthen Singapore’s anti-drug enforcement efforts through the use of technology, continued engagement and community supervision programs.
During the CNB’s annual workplan seminar on Tuesday (May 31), Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim highlighted the anti-drug agency’s significant progress in employing technology.
CNB will implement what it calls the Mobile Diary, which digitises documentation required to screen persons and vehicles of interest during investigations, he said, adding that this will reduce the reliance on manual processes.
“CNB has also started using portable drug screening test kits to augment drug detection capabilities on the ground, to facilitate more efficient investigations,” said Assoc Prof Faishal, who is also Minister of State for National Development.
The portable testing kits allow officers to test for more than 30 types of drugs instantaneously allowing them to determine whether the substances seized are controlled drugs.
Assoc Prof Faishal also spoke about the need for continued engagement in the local and international space.
“CNB has stepped up its preventive drug education efforts by working with youths, anti-drug advocacy groups and partners under the United Against Drugs Coalition (UADC) to co-create anti-drug resources and promote a drug-free lifestyle,” he said.
On the international front, Assoc Prof Faishal said Singapore had to continue to "build mindshare" on its position on drugs. CNB said it will continue to participate in international dialogue and coordinate joint action with global partners to uphold a zero-tolerance stance against drugs.
COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
By 2023, CNB aims to roll out its community supervision programme for all former drug abusers at all of its reporting centres.
Under the programme, CNB said its supervision officers can effectively engage former drug abusers and support their reintegration needs through appropriate referrals to community services.
"Supervision provides an opportunity for CNB to support drug supervisees in their recovery and break the cycle of drug addiction," said CNB director Ng Ser Song.
“CNB has enhanced its drug rehabilitation and aftercare efforts to support former drug abusers in pursuing drug-free lives.”
Mr Ng noted that the COVID-19 pandemic continued to bring change to CNB's operations and strategies.
Despite the challenges, he said at agency's anti-drug operations in 2021 had dismantled 25 drug syndicates and made significant drug seizures amounting to an estimated market value of around S$18.16 million.
“Globally, there is an increasing push for more liberal and alternative drug control policies,” said Mr Ng.
“CNB remains committed to fighting the scourge of drugs, and will continue to transform its operations to realise the vision of a drug-free Singapore.”