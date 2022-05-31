CNB to strengthen drug enforcement efforts through tech, continued engagement and community supervision

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) plans to strengthen Singapore’s anti-drug enforcement efforts through the use of technology, continued engagement and community supervision programs.

During the CNB’s annual workplan seminar on Tuesday (May 31), Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim highlighted the anti-drug agency’s significant progress in employing technology.

CNB will implement what it calls the Mobile Diary, which digitises documentation required to screen persons and vehicles of interest during investigations, he said, adding that this will reduce the reliance on manual processes.

“CNB has also started using portable drug screening test kits to augment drug detection capabilities on the ground, to facilitate more efficient investigations,” said Assoc Prof Faishal, who is also Minister of State for National Development.

The portable testing kits allow officers to test for more than 30 types of drugs instantaneously allowing them to determine whether the substances seized are controlled drugs.