More than 2.8kg of heroin among drugs worth S$234,000 seized by CNB

SINGAPORE: Controlled drugs with a combined street value of about S$234,000 (US$176,500) were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) during a recently concluded islandwide operation.

A total of about 2,876g of heroin, 209g of Ice, 23g of cannabis, 1g of ketamine, five ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and a bottle of methadone were seized, the bureau said on Friday (Apr 14).

About 161 suspected drug offenders were also arrested during the operation, which lasted from Monday to Friday.