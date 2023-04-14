More than 2.8kg of heroin among drugs worth S$234,000 seized by CNB
The CNB operation covered several areas including Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, Geylang and Toa Payoh.
SINGAPORE: Controlled drugs with a combined street value of about S$234,000 (US$176,500) were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) during a recently concluded islandwide operation.
A total of about 2,876g of heroin, 209g of Ice, 23g of cannabis, 1g of ketamine, five ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and a bottle of methadone were seized, the bureau said on Friday (Apr 14).
About 161 suspected drug offenders were also arrested during the operation, which lasted from Monday to Friday.
On Monday, two Singaporean men aged 32 and 36 were arrested in a hotel room in the Geylang Road area.
About 226g of heroin, 18g of Ice, three ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the room.
The next day, a 59-year-old man was arrested from his hideout near Lorong 7 Toa Payoh. CNB said its officers had to forcibly enter the unit as the man had refused to heed orders to open the door.
About 489g of heroin was recovered from the Singaporean man, with officers seizing an additional 2,067g of heroin, 140g of Ice, a bottle of methadone and various drug paraphernalia from the hideout.
The crackdown also extended to areas including Ang Mo Kio and Hougang, said CNB.
Superintendent Qamarul Zaman Hussin, deputy commanding officer of CNB's L Division, called drug abuse "a serious threat" to society.
"Our officers will not let up our enforcement efforts against drug traffickers and abusers, so that our families and children can live in a safe and drug-free environment.”
Any person found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin, also known as diamorphine, may face the mandatory death penalty.
Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB added.