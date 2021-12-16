Two men arrested, more than 2kg of drugs seized in CNB raid

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean men have been arrested for suspected drug offences after raids by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Wednesday and Thursday (Dec 16).

More than 2kg of drugs were seized, comprising 1,867g of heroin, 216g of Ice, 68 ecstasy tablets and 12 Erimin-5 tablets, said CNB.

One of the men, aged 37, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon when officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Serangoon Avenue 4.

CNB said about 44g of heroin and various drug paraphernalia were found in the unit, while four packets containing about 1,823g of heroin were seized from a vehicle parked nearby.

In a follow-up operation early the next day, a 59-year-old man was arrested in the same area.

About 216g of Ice, 68 ecstasy tablets and 12 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from him, said CNB.

The drugs seized in the two days are worth about S$167,000, the agency said.

The amount of heroin seized can feed the addiction of about 890 abusers for a week, while 216g of Ice is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 120 abusers for a week.

“Illicit drugs are harmful, addictive, and can destroy lives, families and communities. This is why we have strict laws in Singapore against the trafficking, possession, consumption, and import or export of illicit drugs," said the commanding officer of CNB's Enforcement G Division, Superintendent Lim Sze Yuk.

"CNB officers will continue to take rigorous enforcement and launch well-timed operations to keep the streets of Singapore safe from drug traffickers and syndicates.”

Investigations into the two suspects are ongoing.