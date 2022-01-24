Logo
Woman arrested after 7g of cannabis found in parcel declared as cosmetics
Sweets believed to have been infused with cannabis were seized by ICA officers Jan 20, 2022. (Photo: CNB)

Vanessa Paige Chelvan
24 Jan 2022 01:47PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 01:47PM)
SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old Singaporean woman has been arrested after authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle about 7g of cannabis and cannabis products in a parcel, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint media release on Monday (Jan 24).

The discovery was made on Jan 20, when ICA officers at the parcel post section noticed anomalies while scanning the package.

"The parcel was declared as cosmetic products," said ICA and CNB.

"Upon further checks, a total of about 7g of cannabis, sweets believed to have been infused with cannabis and vaporisers containing cannabis extracts were found inside the parcel."

CNB conducted a follow-up operation the same day and arrested the woman along Upper East Coast Road. 

Officers seized 24 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and two vaporisers containing cannabis extracts, said the agencies.

Investigations into the woman’s drug activities are ongoing, they added.

Vapourisers containing cannabis extracts were seized by ICA officers on Jan 20, 2022. (Photo: CNB)

While cannabis and products containing cannabis are allowed to be sold in some countries, the drug is classified as a Class A controlled drug in Singapore. 

The consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any controlled drugs, including cannabis and cannabis products, is an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

"CNB would like to urge parents to play an active part to protect our youths from the menace of drugs, and to remind their children that they should not consume products unknown to them or offered by strangers," said the agencies.

“To entice youths to consume these products and to become addicted to them, these products are often disguised or marketed as candy or other food products, and sold in bright packaging designed to appeal to children and youths."

The agencies said members of the public are advised to contact the CNB hotline at 1800-325-6666 for advice and assistance if they come across such illegal food products, or are worried that their children may be involved with drugs.

Source: CNA/vc(gs)

