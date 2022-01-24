Woman arrested after 7g of cannabis found in parcel declared as cosmetics

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old Singaporean woman has been arrested after authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle about 7g of cannabis and cannabis products in a parcel, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint media release on Monday (Jan 24).

The discovery was made on Jan 20, when ICA officers at the parcel post section noticed anomalies while scanning the package.

"The parcel was declared as cosmetic products," said ICA and CNB.

"Upon further checks, a total of about 7g of cannabis, sweets believed to have been infused with cannabis and vaporisers containing cannabis extracts were found inside the parcel."

CNB conducted a follow-up operation the same day and arrested the woman along Upper East Coast Road.

Officers seized 24 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and two vaporisers containing cannabis extracts, said the agencies.

Investigations into the woman’s drug activities are ongoing, they added.