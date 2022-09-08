Man arrested, more than 8kg of drugs worth about S$343,000 seized

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man was arrested and more than 8kg of drugs worth about S$343,000 were seized during an operation on Tuesday (Sep 6) and Wednesday.

A total of about 659g of Ice, about 5kg of cannabis, 442g of ketamine, 252g of Ecstasy tablets, 145 Erimin-5 tablets, 17 bottles of liquid believed to contain 1.2kg of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and 535g of tampered sachets of beverage mix believed to contain controlled drugs were seized during the operation.

On Tuesday evening, CNB officers arrested the suspect in the Geylang Road area.

"The man had put up a violent struggle to resist arrest and necessary force was used to subdue him," added the agency.

About 134g of Ice, 1.7kg of cannabis, 77g of ketamine, 54g of Ecstasy tablets and 50 Erimin-5 tablets were found. He was then escorted to a hideout in the same area.