Man arrested, more than 8kg of drugs worth about S$343,000 seized

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man was arrested and more than 8kg of drugs worth about S$343,000 were seized during an operation on Tuesday (Sep 6) and Wednesday.
A total of about 659g of Ice, about 5kg of cannabis, 442g of ketamine, 252g of Ecstasy tablets, 145 Erimin-5 tablets, 17 bottles of liquid believed to contain 1.2kg of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and 535g of tampered sachets of beverage mix believed to contain controlled drugs were seized during the operation.
On Tuesday evening, CNB officers arrested the suspect in the Geylang Road area.
"The man had put up a violent struggle to resist arrest and necessary force was used to subdue him," added the agency.
About 134g of Ice, 1.7kg of cannabis, 77g of ketamine, 54g of Ecstasy tablets and 50 Erimin-5 tablets were found. He was then escorted to a hideout in the same area.
About 525g of Ice, 3.4kg of cannabis, 365g of ketamine, 198g of Ecstasy tablets, 95 Erimin-5 tablets, 17 bottles of liquid believed to contain 1.2kg of GHB and 136g of tampered sachets of beverage mix believed to contain controlled drugs were seized from the residential unit.
On Wednesday morning, the man was also escorted to a suspected drug store in an industrial building in Eunos Avenue 3.
Another 399g of tampered sachets were seized from one of the storage units in the building.
The total amount of Ice seized can feed the addiction of about 380 abusers for a week, while the amount of cannabis is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 720 abusers for a week, said CNB.
Superintendent Stanley Seah, deputy director of CNB's Intelligence Division, said: "CNB will continue to take decisive and firm action against drug syndicates and traffickers seeking to bring harm to our community and profit off the misery of abusers’ family and loved ones.
"Drugs have no place in our society, and my officers will stop at nothing to bring those involved in this case to justice."
Those found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.