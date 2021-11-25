3.2kg of drugs worth S$268,000 seized in CNB raid, woman arrested

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old woman was arrested and about S$268,000 worth of drugs were seized during a raid by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday evening (Nov 23).

A total of about 479g of heroin, 546g of Ice, 2,183g of ketamine, and five strips of Subutex were seized.

The woman was arrested in the vicinity of Dover Crescent, said CNB in the media release on Thursday.

One bundle and one packet containing about 479g of heroin and various drug paraphernalia were recovered from the woman.

A "minute amount" of Ice, five strips of Subutex and various drug paraphernalia were seized from a residential unit in Dover Crescent, said CNB.

Another bundle containing about 546g of Ice and five bundles of about 2,183g of ketamine were also seized from a vehicle parked nearby.

Investigations into the suspected drug offences are ongoing.