About 1kg of cannabis, Ice seized from motorcycle at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old Malaysian woman was arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs that included about 1kg of cannabis at Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday (Jun 23).

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had profiled the arriving Malaysia-registered motorcycle and directed it for enhanced checks.

During the inspection, two bundles suspected to contain controlled drugs were found concealed beneath the motorcycle’s front fairing, said ICA and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint media release on Wednesday.

CNB was alerted and further checks uncovered a total of seven bundles from the same location.

The bundles - containing 1,057g of cannabis and 973g of Ice - have an estimated street value of over S$142,000 (US$111,900).

The contraband could potentially feed about 700 abusers for a week, said ICA and CNB, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of importing into or exporting from Singapore over 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

ICA said it will continue to work with CNB to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs across Singapore's borders.