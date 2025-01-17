18-year-old student among 116 arrested in islandwide CNB operation; drugs worth over S$550,000 seized

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested on Jan 7 after CNB officers raided a residential unit around Bukit Batok Street 52.

"Forced entry was effected as (he) refused to heed the lawful orders of the officers to be granted access into the unit," said CNB, adding that the suspect was spotted "throwing items out from the kitchen window" before its officers entered the unit.

CNB officers then escorted the suspect to the ground floor, where they recovered a plastic packet containing 500g of ketamine.

In a follow-up operation, CNB officers arrested a 34-year-old man in the vicinity of Segar Road for suspected drug trafficking.

The man was escorted by the officers to his residential unit around Bangkit Road, where a search yielded about 19g of ketamine and 6g of ecstasy. Another 100g of ketamine was recovered from behind a trolley outside the unit.

CNB added that a search of the man's car found about 97g of ecstasy and 24g of ketamine.

In another operation on Wednesday, CNB officers raided a hotel unit around Geylang Lorong 4 and arrested four suspected drug traffickers - three men aged 31, 40, and 43, and a 31-year-old woman.

The 43-year-old man is stateless while the rest are Singaporeans, said CNB.

About 2,047g of heroin, 1,081g of Ice, 158g of cannabis, 98g of ecstasy, 339 Erimin-5 tablets, three bottles of methadone and S$21,446.40 in cash were seized from the hotel unit, including a karambit knife.

The 43-year-old man was escorted to his car, where a search recovered about 130g of heroin and 26g of Ice. A range of other scheduled and offensive weapons were also found in the car, which were handed to the police for investigations.

Investigations into all the arrested suspects are ongoing, said CNB.