17-year-old among two siblings arrested in Jurong West drug bust; may be linked to transactions on Telegram

SINGAPORE: Two siblings were arrested in Jurong West on Tuesday (Jan 10) for suspected drug activities, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Thursday.

One suspect is a 17-year-old student while the other is his 25-year-old brother. Both are Singaporeans.

A total of about 1,073g of cannabis, 85g of Ice, 43g of ketamine, 310g of ecstasy tablets, 538 Erimin-5 tablets and 198 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, with an estimated street value of S$124,000, were seized from the duo, CNB said in a news release.