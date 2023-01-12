17-year-old among two siblings arrested in Jurong West drug bust; may be linked to transactions on Telegram
SINGAPORE: Two siblings were arrested in Jurong West on Tuesday (Jan 10) for suspected drug activities, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Thursday.
One suspect is a 17-year-old student while the other is his 25-year-old brother. Both are Singaporeans.
A total of about 1,073g of cannabis, 85g of Ice, 43g of ketamine, 310g of ecstasy tablets, 538 Erimin-5 tablets and 198 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, with an estimated street value of S$124,000, were seized from the duo, CNB said in a news release.
CNB officers arrested the teenager near Jurong West Street 93 in the evening of Jan 10, CNB said.
About 446g of cannabis, 18g of Ice, 5g of ketamine, 5g of ecstasy tablets, 90 Erimin-5 tablets and various drug paraphernalia were recovered from him.
He was escorted to his residence in the same area and his brother was arrested within the unit, CNB added.
About 627g of cannabis, 67g of Ice, 38g of ketamine, 305g of ecstasy tablets, 448 Erimin-5 tablets and 198 LSD stamps were seized from their home.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the controlled drugs seized may be linked to drug transactions conducted on Telegram, CNB said.
Investigations are ongoing.
CNB said that encrypted messaging platforms are not a safe haven for drug offenders to evade detection.
"CNB is aware that some drug offenders and syndicates have been leveraging on encrypted messaging applications like Telegram to conduct their drug activities. These drug offenders may think that such applications can offer them a certain level of anonymity to carry out their illegal activities, and evade CNB's surveillance," the agency said.
"CNB is monitoring such developments closely, and has been taking regular enforcement actions against drug offenders who use the Telegram platform for their activities.
"Regardless of the platform or tactics used in an attempt to evade detection, there is no safe haven for drug offenders in Singapore."