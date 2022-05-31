13 new psychoactive substances listed as Class A controlled drugs

SINGAPORE: Thirteen new psychoactive substances (NPS) will be listed as Class A controlled drugs from Wednesday (Jun 1), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Tuesday.

NPS are substances that produce the same or similar effects as controlled drugs such as cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine or heroin.

Following the listing of the 13 NPS as Class A controlled drugs, the trafficking, manufacture, import, export, possession or consumption of these substances will constitute an offence.

Any person found guilty of trafficking Class A controlled drugs will face a minimum of five years’ imprisonment and five strokes of the cane. They will also be liable for enhanced penalties if they re-offend or sell to young or vulnerable persons, said CNB.

"CNB will also be empowered to subject NPS abusers to supervision, commit them to a drug rehabilitation centre for treatment and rehabilitation, or charge them in court."

The full list of new psychoactive substances can be found on CNB's website.

The bureau noted a "rapid increase" in the number, types and availability of NPS around the world. A report released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in January 2022 identified at least 1,124 NPS at the end of 2021.

"Many of these NPS have been reported in overseas journals to have no licit medical use. Their abuse has been linked to adverse physical and psychological reactions, including paranoia, seizures, hallucinations and even death," said CNB.

"A significant proportion of the NPS reported overseas are currently controlled under the MDA."