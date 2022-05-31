Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

13 new psychoactive substances listed as Class A controlled drugs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

13 new psychoactive substances listed as Class A controlled drugs

13 new psychoactive substances listed as Class A controlled drugs

Plastic packets of suspected new psychoactive substance disguised as tobacco product for sale. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
31 May 2022 08:14PM (Updated: 31 May 2022 08:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Thirteen new psychoactive substances (NPS) will be listed as Class A controlled drugs from Wednesday (Jun 1), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Tuesday.

NPS are substances that produce the same or similar effects as controlled drugs such as cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine or heroin.

Following the listing of the 13 NPS as Class A controlled drugs, the trafficking, manufacture, import, export, possession or consumption of these substances will constitute an offence.

Any person found guilty of trafficking Class A controlled drugs will face a minimum of five years’ imprisonment and five strokes of the cane. They will also be liable for enhanced penalties if they re-offend or sell to young or vulnerable persons, said CNB. 

"CNB will also be empowered to subject NPS abusers to supervision, commit them to a drug rehabilitation centre for treatment and rehabilitation, or charge them in court."

The full list of new psychoactive substances can be found on CNB's website.

The bureau noted a "rapid increase" in the number, types and availability of NPS around the world. A report released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in January 2022 identified at least 1,124 NPS at the end of 2021.

"Many of these NPS have been reported in overseas journals to have no licit medical use. Their abuse has been linked to adverse physical and psychological reactions, including paranoia, seizures, hallucinations and even death," said CNB.

"A significant proportion of the NPS reported overseas are currently controlled under the MDA."

Source: CNA/nh(ac)

Related Topics

Central Narcotics Bureau

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us