CNB officer injured after suspect attempts to evade arrest during drug raid in Bedok
The officer sustained deep lacerations while preventing the suspect from falling from a ninth-floor flat.
SINGAPORE: Six people were arrested for suspected drug offences during Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operations on Monday (Mar 20) that saw one officer injured in the line of duty.
A total of about 437g of Ice, 1,322g of heroin, five ecstasy tablets and 18 tablets suspected to contain controlled drugs were seized during the two operations.
Early on Monday, the police recovered items believed to be controlled drugs from a van during an enforcement operation in the vicinity of Kaki Bukit Avenue 3.
The driver of the van had crashed the vehicle into a lamp-post while attempting to evade the police and fled the scene. About 997g of heroin was found in the van.
CNB then launched an operation to arrest the driver.
On Monday evening, CNB officers arrested the suspected driver, a 28-year-old man, for drug trafficking in a home around Bedok North Road.
"A 26-year-old pregnant woman was also arrested in the unit for drug consumption. About 137g of Ice, 87g of heroin and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit." CNB said.
"The woman's nine-month-old baby was also present in the unit. Appropriate arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the baby was taken care of, and the baby was subsequently placed in the safe custody of a next-of-kin."
In another operation that same evening, CNB officers raided a different home in the same area and arrested three men, aged 23, 25 and 30, and a 28-year-old woman for suspected drug trafficking offences.
"During the raid, the 25-year-old man climbed out the bedroom window of the ninth-floor flat to evade arrest," CNB said.
"A CNB officer held on to the man who continued to put up a struggle and lost his footing.
"With the help of other officers, the man was pulled back to safety through the window and placed under arrest."
The officer who held on to the suspect sustained deep lacerations to his right hand while preventing him from falling and was taken to hospital for treatment.
About 300g of Ice, 238g of heroin, five ecstasy tablets and 18 tablets suspected to contain controlled drugs as well as drug paraphernalia were recovered from the flat and the bottom of the block.
The total amount of drugs seized from the two anti-drug operations has a street value of S$158,500 (US$118,600).
"The seizure of 437g of Ice can feed the addiction of about 250 abusers for a week, while the seizure of 1,322g of heroin can feed the addiction of about 630 abusers for a week," CNB said.
Investigations into the activities of the suspects, who are all Singaporeans, are ongoing.
CNB senior assistant director of intelligence operations Superintendent William Tan said that the officer's injury illustrated the wider harm caused by the use of drugs.
"Drug abuse affects not only the individual, but the families and our community at large," he said.
"In one of the operations on Mar 20, a suspected drug offender had total disregard of his own safety and that of others while attempting to evade arrest. This turned into a life and death situation when our officer, who was arresting the suspect, had to hold on to the suspect when the latter lost his footing.
"Our officers have to make split-second decisions during operations, even placing themselves in great danger to ensure the safe arrest of suspects."
Those convicted of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin or 250g of methamphetamine may face the death penalty.