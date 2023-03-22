CNB officer injured after suspect attempts to evade arrest during drug raid in Bedok

SINGAPORE: Six people were arrested for suspected drug offences during Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operations on Monday (Mar 20) that saw one officer injured in the line of duty.

A total of about 437g of Ice, 1,322g of heroin, five ecstasy tablets and 18 tablets suspected to contain controlled drugs were seized during the two operations.

Early on Monday, the police recovered items believed to be controlled drugs from a van during an enforcement operation in the vicinity of Kaki Bukit Avenue 3.

The driver of the van had crashed the vehicle into a lamp-post while attempting to evade the police and fled the scene. About 997g of heroin was found in the van.

CNB then launched an operation to arrest the driver.

On Monday evening, CNB officers arrested the suspected driver, a 28-year-old man, for drug trafficking in a home around Bedok North Road.

"A 26-year-old pregnant woman was also arrested in the unit for drug consumption. About 137g of Ice, 87g of heroin and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit." CNB said.

"The woman's nine-month-old baby was also present in the unit. Appropriate arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the baby was taken care of, and the baby was subsequently placed in the safe custody of a next-of-kin."