CNB officers in urine sample swapping conspiracy get jail

SINGAPORE: Two Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers who were in a conspiracy to swap the urine sample of a man undergoing a drug test were sentenced on Thursday (Nov 24).

Abdul Rahman Kadir, 46, was given two years' jail, while Muhammad Zuhairi Zainuri, 34, received 22 months' imprisonment.

Both were convicted in September of one count each of obstructing the course of justice by engaging in a conspiracy to tamper with Maung Moe Min Oo's urine sample in August 2018.

A third CNB officer, Staff Sergeant Mohamed Hafiz Lan, who provided the "clean" urine, pleaded guilty to his role and was handed one-and-a-half years' jail in 2020.

The prosecution's case was that Maung Moe Min Oo was detained at Woodlands Checkpoint with a woman on suspicion of consuming drugs on Aug 15, 2018.

Maung Moe Min Oo knew he would fail the drug test as he had consumed methamphetamine before being detained.

As he was a former drug offender, he knew he would be sent to a drug rehabilitation centre again and feared that his wife would leave him.

He then sought Rahman's aid, as Rahman headed the team dealing with the case. He lied to Rahman that he had inhaled secondhand smoke while in the room with someone smoking methamphetamine.

According to the prosecution, Rahman then conspired with Zuhairi and a third CNB officer to tamper with Maung Moe Min Oo's urine sample, enabling Maung Moe Min Oo to pass his instant urine test and leave the CNB office.

The prosecution's case was that Zuhairi suggested tampering with the urine sample to expedite Maung Moe Min Oo's departure, as Zuhairi thought the latter was a "difficult subject".

Zuhairi thought Maung Moe Min Oo was cunning and uncooperative and thought the officers would have to waste time doing unnecessary paperwork, the prosecution said.