SINGAPORE: Five Singaporeans, including two suspected drug traffickers, were arrested and more than 5kg of heroin was seized in two operations on Wednesday (Nov 25), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said.

In a news release on Friday, CNB said the drugs seized were estimated to be worth more than S$580,000. They included about 5.3kg of heroin, 85g of ecstasy, 80g of Ice and 150 Erimin-5 tablets. More than S$8,600 in cash was also seized.

The drugs could potentially feed the addiction of over 2,550 abusers for a week, said CNB.

On Wednesday morning, CNB officers arrested a 66-year-old man at a residential block near Chin Swee Road for suspected drug offences.

Officers escorted the man to a unit in the same block, where occupants refused to open the door, prompting officers to force their way in.

Three other Singaporean men aged 66, 69 and 74 were arrested in the unit for suspected drug offences.

Officers seized about 1kg of heroin, 80g of Ice and about S$1,480 in cash from the unit.

The 66-year-old man arrested is suspected of drug trafficking, while the other three men are suspected drug abusers, CNB said.

Later that evening, CNB officers arrested a 44-year-old man at a public car park near Bedok Reservoir Road for suspected drug trafficking offences.

Officers escorted the man to his car, where they conducted a search.

They seized about 4.2kg of heroin, 85g of ecstasy and 150 Erimin-5 tablets, along with about S$7,000 in cash.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing, said CNB.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those convicted of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine, or pure heroin, may face the mandatory death penalty.