Cnergy petrol prices creep higher, but its stations still draw long queues

SINGAPORE: Regulars and first-time customers continued to flock to Cnergy outlets around Singapore despite an increase in prices on Wednesday (Mar 18).

Over the weekend, long queues were spotted at Cnergy outlet at Dunman Road, where member prices for 95-octane fuel and 98-octane fuel were S$2.35 (US$1.83) per litre and S$2.65 per litre respectively.

The company raised those prices by 5 cents a litre from Wednesday, with signs around Cnergy’s outlet at Old Toh Tuck Road notifying customers of the increase. Diesel prices remained at S$2.70 per litre.

In comparison, drivers likely pay between S$2.70 to S$2.75 per litre of 95-octane fuel at Caltex, Esso, Shell, Sinopec and SPC after taking credit card discounts and relevant loyalty programmes into account, according to Motorist SG price tracker.

Before discounts, Caltex, Esso, Shell and Sinopec are charging S$3.47 per litre for 95-octane fuel and SPC is charging S$3.46 per litre.