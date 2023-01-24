In-kind donations up 50% at some charities this Chinese New Year, but trash among them is a problem

SINGAPORE: More people are opening their hearts this Chinese New Year, with some charities seeing as much as a 50 per cent increase in in-kind donations compared to last year.

To cope with the increasing amount of donated goods, some charities have had to reduce other services and bring in more volunteers.

However, charities also urge donors to carefully sift through their handouts and not include unusable items in their contributions.

While charity organisation SiloamXperience has made “turning trash into treasure” its mission at its thrift store, the conditions of some donations are too poor to be given a new lease of life.

“Donation is not about getting rid of your rubbish, it's about giving so that the things can be reused and recycled, and somebody can benefit from it,” said the charity’s founder Janette Tan.

“If you want to throw away things, go straight to the bins.”