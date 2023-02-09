ACS needs to open doors to those outside of community it is 'comfortable' with, says school management on Tengah move

SINGAPORE: For Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) to carry on its mission, it needs to open its doors to those outside of the community it has been comfortable with, said the school’s management on Thursday (Feb 9).

In an internal letter to ACS alumni on the day that the Education Ministry announced that school will admit girls when it moves from Barker Road to Tengah in 2030, the school’s management also noted that some alumni may feel that a co-ed school is a break from tradition, since ACS has primarily been a boys school.

“This will be an opportunity for us to expand the ACS education and family to a new group of students, and a greater number of ACS (Primary) alumni will then be able to benefit as their daughters will now have access to an ACS education,” the letter read.

An Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) that also admits girls will allow the daughters of alumni to enjoy the same privileges accorded to male students, said the school’s management.

“The reality is that for ACS to carry on the mission that our founder Bishop Oldham set out to do, we need to open our doors to those outside of the community we have been comfortable with,” said the school’s management in the letter.

“There are also perceived benefits for future students as we aim to unlock learning opportunities for those we have yet to engage with.”

The decisions were taken with the school’s strategic interests in mind, the letter read.

“For one, by serving the critical needs of the wider society, we will build goodwill with our external stakeholders - an important effort if we are to navigate the rapidly evolving environment.

“The changes will allow us to strategically review and reorganise our primary schools to respond to wider national trends such as low birth rates and more younger families moving to new and emerging estates.”