'I wanted a different space on my own': Co-living spaces gaining ground in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Having worked from home for more than a year, Ms Cherie Lim was ready for a change of environment.

The 26-year-old account executive in the software industry wanted to experience the independence of living apart from her parents in their terrace house.

“I would have to do things on my own like pay the bills, get the household chores done, cook my next meal, those kind of things, very basic fundamental things that come with independence, but were taken care of by my parents,” she said.

Ms Lim also said she craved space.

“I wanted a different space on my own because the whole pandemic, you’re basically stuck in the same house together. I wanted more freedom and was itching to experience something new,” said Ms Lim, who has two younger siblings.

Renting a Housing Board flat or a condominium unit was out of the question for her as she wanted more space.

She eventually decided to opt for co-living spaces, which are available in a variety of accommodation types. They are also furnished and come with regular cleaning services.

Such spaces are available in the CBD area as well as in locations such as Joo Chiat, Farrer Park and Buona Vista.