Singapore’s co-living spaces in high demand; rental prices heating up

CNA reported this week that rental prices of Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats have hit record highs in heartland areas. For private housing, some have complained that their rent has soared by as much as 70 per cent.

“This is a trend that we don't see (just) for co-living, it's actually across the industry. So we actually did increase the rates to be aligned with the market,” said Ms Genevieve Khua, area manager of co-living operator Lyf.

The co-living operator said it will be raising rent by between 20 and 25 per cent.

Ms Khua, who is also country director of revenue at The Ascott, which owns Lyf, added that the increase in prices will help the company cope with inflation, as well as the rising costs of manpower and utilities.

The operator said it prides itself on the range of services and activities it offers tenants, and hopes that its co-living spaces will stay attractive despite the rental hike.

Competitor Coliwoo is also raising its rent, but said it is trying to keep prices affordable by capping its increase at S$200.

“I think we are able to control the pricing so definitely there will be high demand for people to come in and try the co-living experience,” said Ms Chong Ching Yeng, Coliwoo’s chief commercial officer.

“With the affordable pricing rate compared to the open markets, there will really be a high demand for (our space),” she added.

CO-LIVING SPACES CHEAPER COMPARED TO OPEN MARKET

Despite the increasing rental, those staying in co-living spaces said that they are still more affordable compared to the open market.

