What are Singapore's many co-working spaces doing to differentiate themselves?

SINGAPORE: When marketing manager Joanne moved back to Singapore after three years of being stuck in Hong Kong due to COVID-19 border restrictions, she found working from home to be impractical, isolating and lonely.

Seeking an office setting for human interaction and better productivity, she used co-working app Workbuddy to try several locations before settling on a WeWork office at 22 Cross Street in Chinatown.

Joanne found her new working environment to be conducive and "aesthetically pleasing".

"It has been a great boost to productivity, and really contributed to my mental well-being by allowing me to work effectively in a nice space," she said.

The best part of her membership, she added, has been the unlimited coffee and discounted pastries at attached cafe Sarnies by WeWork.

Joanne is part of a group of workers who are relishing the freedom to choose a workspace that fits their needs, as they seek to improve productivity and happiness on the job.

Since COVID-19 workplace restrictions were lifted in April 2022, all employees have been able to return to the workplace. But the pandemic has also brought about a re-examination of the need for flexible work arrangements.

In a study by the Institute of Policy Studies which polled more than 2,000 workers from mid-July last year to April 2022, between 41 and 52 per cent of respondents said hybrid work should be the new norm for workplaces in Singapore.

Employers have been encouraged to permanently offer flexible work arrangements to benefit from better work-life harmony and a more engaged and productive workforce, as espoused by the Ministry of Manpower, the National Trades Union Congress and the Singapore National Employers Federation.

As more employers answer the call and pay closer attention to the evolution of work, many are turning to co-working spaces as a solution.

These have sprouted up over Singapore in recent years, ensuring that workers are never too far away from a hot-desking option.

Amid intensifying competition to fill their spaces with bodies - especially within Singapore's highly concentrated central business district - these co-working firms are stepping up their game in the quest to provide the ideal work environment.

From dangling benefits such as pet-friendly policies and travel promotions to offering ultimate flexibility in choosing one's office location, here are what some co-working spaces in Singapore are doing to attract members.