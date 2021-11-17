From 1.2% to zero: What will it take to phase out coal from Singapore's energy mix?

SINGAPORE: Even though coal makes up just over 1 per cent of Singapore's energy needs, phasing out the use of the fossil fuel may not be such a straightforward affair for Singapore, experts say.

On Nov 4, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu announced that Singapore has joined the Powering Past Coal Alliance, an international coalition of 137 governments and businesses promoting the transition from coal to clean energy.

This was announced at the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference, otherwise known as COP26, held in Glasgow, Scotland earlier this month.

Singapore’s membership in the alliance requires that it phases out its own use of “unabated” coal power – referring to the burning of coal without the use of technology to capture carbon emissions – by 2050, as well as ends direct government financing of such unabated coal power internationally.

On coal financing, the three major local banks – DBS, UOB and OCBC – have pledged not to finance any new coal-fired power plants. In addition, DBS has announced a commitment to phase out thermal coal exposure, which includes coal mining.

Coal is often described as the “dirtiest” fossil fuel, producing twice as much carbon dioxide compared to natural gas and responsible for 46 per cent of global carbon emissions, according to the International Energy Agency.

Given the almost three-decade headstart, observers say Singapore may well be able to meet the first goal far ahead of the 2050 deadline.

More than 95 per cent of Singapore’s electricity demands are met by natural gas, with coal making up just 1.2 per cent of the country’s energy needs.

Singapore’s only coal-burning utility plant is the Tembusu Multi-Utilities Complex on Jurong Island, which supplies steam and electricity to chemical companies on the industrial island.

Officially opened in 2013 at a cost of S$2 billion, the complex – which burns low-sulphur coal as well as other materials such as wood chips and natural gas – is operated by Tuas Power, which has been owned by Chinese firm Huaneng Power International since 2008.