Coastal protection projects to build resilience of Singapore’s coastlines at Pulau Ubin

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) will implement “nature-based solutions” to build the resilience of Singapore’s coastlines at Pulau Ubin, it announced on Saturday (Sep 25).

A nature-based solution refers to the use of nature to tackle socio-environmental challenges to benefit both humans and biodiversity.

An upcoming coastal protection project will be along approximately 2.2km of the northern coastline of Pulau Ubin, complemented by a mangrove restoration project at Sungei Durian, located along Pulau Ubin’s southern coastline.

“By planting trees and shrubs, as well as enhancing and restoring our mangroves along our coasts, we can help to defend ourselves from rising sea levels, while at the same time, providing key habitats for marine and coastal species to thrive,” said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee at the launch of NParks’ 10th edition of Festival of Biodiversity on Saturday.

“This will restore the island’s coastlines and mangrove habitats, and bring back more of the island’s rich biodiversity by addressing ongoing erosion and habitat loss.”

The upcoming Pulau Ubin coastal protection projects come after similar projects at Pulau Tekong and Kranji Coastal Nature Park.