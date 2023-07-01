Clinic in Bishan and six men under investigation after 190L of codeine cough syrup seized in operation

SINGAPORE: A clinic in Bishan and six men are under investigation after 190L of codeine cough syrup worth about S$150,000 (US$111,000) in street value was seized in a multi-agency operation.

Authorities said the operation, which took place from Jun 14 to Jun 16, was the biggest involving illegal codeine syndicates since 2019.

Officers also seized more than S$680,000 in cash, an assortment of pills, 34 e-vaporisers and eight packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, said the Singapore Police Force, Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Ministry of Health (MOH) in a joint news release on Saturday (Jul 1).

The syndicate allegedly supplied unregistered health products such as cough syrup and medicines.

Their illegal activities were believed to be conducted at various locations across Singapore, including the vicinity of Lorong 34 Geylang and at a licensed clinic in Bishan.

MOH is investigating the clinic and will take necessary enforcement actions if it was discovered to have broken the law. The medical practitioner will also be referred to the Singapore Medical Council should any professional lapses be found.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the supply of codeine was allegedly obtained from the Bishan clinic before being processed in a residential unit at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3, for illegal sale in Geylang.