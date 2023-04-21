Category A COEs breaching S$100,000: More high-end models now in smaller car category, experts say

SINGAPORE: Originally meant for smaller, mass-market cars, Category A Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) now attract buyers of premium cars, according to industry watchers.

COE premiums reached new highs on Wednesday (Apr 19), with Category A prices breaching the S$100,000 (US$75,000) mark at S$103,721.

Category A is for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, and electric vehicles with up to 110 kilowatts of power.

Two other categories also hit all-time highs: Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$120,889; and open or Category E COEs - which can be used for any vehicle type but are used mainly for large cars - rose to S$124,501.

This was the third consecutive tender that Category A and B premiums had broken records.