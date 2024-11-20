COE prices for Category A cars fall by S$10,000 in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower across most categories in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Nov 20), with prices for Category A cars falling by 10 per cent.

Premiums for Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, closed at S$89,889 (US$67,000), down from S$99,889 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$105,081 from S$108,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$69,000 from S$68,340 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,669, down from S$9,089 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$107,501 from S$109,000.

A total of 3,507 bids were received, with a quota of 2,657 COEs available.