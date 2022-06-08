Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

COE premiums for larger cars top S$100,000
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

COE premiums for larger cars top S$100,000

COE premiums for larger cars top S$100,000

File photo of cars, motorcycles and heavy vehicles on Singapore roads. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

08 Jun 2022 04:20PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 04:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for Category B and the Open Category are at their highest since 1994, with both closing at above S$100,000 in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jun 8).

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose the most, from S$95,889 to S$100,684 - a jump of about S$4,800. 

Category B is for cars with engine capacity above 1,600cc or with horsepower above 130bhp, and now also includes fully electric cars with maximum power output above 110kW.

For the Open Category, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, prices rose from S$95,901 to S$100,697.

This is the highest level seen since 1994, when vehicle premiums for those vehicles in the then-Category Four classification cost S$110,500 in December that year, according to a TODAY report.

Premiums in other categories went up as well on Wednesday.

For Category A cars - or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp - premiums closed at S$73,801, up from S$68,001 in the last exercise. This category also includes fully electric cars with maximum power output up to 110kW, or 147bhp.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,000, up from S$9,490 in the previous bidding exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$53,002 from S$51,501.

A total of 2,956 bids were received, with a quota of 2,056 COEs available.

Source: CNA/nh(gs)

Related Topics

COE

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us