Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

COE premiums close mostly higher, slight drop for Category B
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

COE premiums close mostly higher, slight drop for Category B

COE premiums close mostly higher, slight drop for Category B

File photo of cars, motorcycles and goods vehicles on Singapore roads. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

06 Apr 2022 04:22PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 04:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Apr 6).

For Category A cars - or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp - premiums closed at S$72,996, up from S$71,556 in the previous tender.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B meanwhile fell slightly, from S$98,889 to S$98,389.

For the Open category, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, prices went up from S$99,010 to S$99,999.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,503, up just S$2 from S$10,501 in the previous bidding exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$54,901 from S$51,504.

A total of 2,492 bids were received, with a quota of 1,758 COEs available.

Related:

Source: CNA/az

Related Topics

COE transport

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us