COE premiums close mostly higher, slight drop for Category B

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Apr 6).

For Category A cars - or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp - premiums closed at S$72,996, up from S$71,556 in the previous tender.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B meanwhile fell slightly, from S$98,889 to S$98,389.

For the Open category, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, prices went up from S$99,010 to S$99,999.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,503, up just S$2 from S$10,501 in the previous bidding exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$54,901 from S$51,504.

A total of 2,492 bids were received, with a quota of 1,758 COEs available.